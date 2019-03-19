Lupita Nyong'o dares to be bold.

The actress is a risk taker when it comes to her style, and she's been taking it to the next level for her current Us press tour. ET caught up with the horror film's leading lady at the New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, where she opened up about her recent striking looks.

Nyong'o arrived in a full Balmain ensemble -- which included a white dress and a vinyl clear jacket with spikes and a silver belt -- Aquazzura heels and Vita Fede earrings and rings. She also rocked one amazing piece inspired by the thriller.

"This was made by a jeweler called Coloring Pins that I saw on Instagram," she shared about her scissor ring. "And they made it special for me."

In the film, Nyong'o plays Adelaide, a wife and mother whose family finds themselves trapped and terrorized by a group of murderous doppelgangers, whose very existence leads down a twisted rabbit hole of mystery and terror.

Over the last couple of events, the 36-year-old star has taken inspiration from the film, donning bold and unique looks, including gold and red-colored contacts. When asked what inspired the edgy look, she told ET, "Why not, a horror film is a really good excuse to be weird."

During her stop at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, Nyong'o paired her golden eyes with a Bande Noir top, pants, and belt and Sergio Rossi heels.

Last Thursday at the London screening of Us, she exuded vampire vibes with blood red contacts, a Attico dress, Aquazzura heels, a Versace clutch.

While she's having fun dressing up when promoting her latest flick, Nyong'o can't wait for people to see it. "Jordan Peele puts a lot of meaning into every single shot," she marveled about the film's director. "He shoots almost like he's making film on film, so everything is very well thought out and there's clues everywhere. So pay attention."

"He makes films so people can take from it what they think, and there's room for interpretation," she continued. "I'm curious to see what people think of the scissors, rabbits, the doppelgangers."

ET also spoke with Nyong'o last week, where she revealed why she almost backed out of taking on the mysterious role and "panicked."

"I was playing not one, but two characters in the same movie and I was panicked, because usually I have the time it takes to prepare for one film and [even then], the critic in my head is powerful, and she knows how to freak me out," Nyong'o explained. "It took having people I love around me who could remind me of the things I wasn't able to see for myself, and to build that confidence."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

Us arrives in theaters on March 22.

