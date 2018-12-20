First Photos of Jordan Peele's New Horror Film 'Us'

We don’t know precisely what Jordan Peele is cooking up with his next film, but it’s sure to send shivers down your spine.



On Thursday morning, the first images from his upcoming horror film Us arrived via Entertainment Weekly, teasing a claustrophobic, unnerving world. In the first, Lupita Nyong’o's clothes are ripped and she's covered in dirt while anxiously making her way down a barren stairwell. One wrist is cuffed and she’s brandishing something to defend herself.



In the second, four individuals, all dressed in red, stand holding hands in the middle of what appears to be a big home’s front walkway. They are stoic and backlit, making it difficult to discern each actor from the other -- but one certainly looks like Black Panther’s Winston Duke.

According to IMDb, the film centers on a mother and father who decide to take their kids to their beach house to relax and enjoy some time together. However, their vacation is upended when some uninvited guests arrive. It’s not too much of a stretch to guess that these intruders are the foursome ominously featured in the second image.



Although the Oscar-winning Get Out director is continuing to keep details surrounding the film under wraps, he did share this intriguing statement with EW: “For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology. I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”



He also divulged that the film’s monsters are called the “Tethered.” Let the wild and fantastical speculating begin.



Last week, Peele shared the chilling poster for the new film. In it, an individual, also dressed in red, devoutly holds a pair of gold scissors while wearing a finger-less leather glove on their right hand. Clearly, red will be an important element in this frightful flick.

Trailer drops Xmas. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 13, 2018

He also recently tweeted that the film’s first trailer is dropping on Christmas Day. Just the thing to enjoy when sneaking away from the extended family.



Us creeps into theaters on March 15, 2019.



