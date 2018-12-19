The first trailer for the upcoming Hellboy reboot is finally here, and the wait was worth it.

In this new action-packed, monster-filled adaptation of Mike Mignola's beloved comic book franchise, fans get their first look at David Harbour's take on the titular heroic demon, and it looks like the Stranger Things star might actually manage to fill the shoes of his predecessor, the incomparable Ron Perlman.

From start to finish, this trailer makes sure to hammer home the point that this take on Big Red is going to be a lot different from Guillermo del Toro's two contributions in 2004 and 2008.

With more blood, more monsters, more action and more grit, it's clear director Neil Marshall -- who helmed such horror classics as Dog Soldiers and The Descent -- is bringing his talent for the super dark and gritty to the table.

While the trailer doesn't reveal much more about the plot -- which is basically that Milla Jovovich plays a sinister sorceress seeking to destroy mankind, and Hellboy has to punch all the monsters until they're dead -- we get a look at his fellow members of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense.

Ian McShane stars as Hellboy's adoptive human father, Trevor Bruttenholm, and the actor brings the same menacing charm and suave charisma that always makes his performances, like those in Deadwood and John Wick, really stand out.

We also get a smaller glimpse at Hellboy's fellow monster fighters, including Sasha Lane, who plays Alice Monaghan and Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio.

From heads being shot off to giant creatures cutting people in half (and giving off serious Silent Hill vibes), it looks like the upcoming Hellboy is going to give fans -- even devotees of the original film adaptations -- something new and exciting to look forward to.

Hellboy hits theaters April 12, 2019.

