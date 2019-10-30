Kevin Hart is getting into the Halloween spirit!

One day after opening up for the first time about his near-fatal car accident in an powerful Instagram video, Hart shared a hilarious new clip promoting the release of the new trailer for his upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level.

In honor of the costume-themed holiday, Hart donned the notorious black turtleneck sweater, silver chain, black fanny pack and denim jeans that his friend and co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson famously rocked in an endearingly embarrassing flashback snapshot.

In the clip, Johnson is giving out candy on Halloween -- handing out king-sized candy bars to four kids dressed like the characters from Jumanji -- when Hart comes to his door in his mocking costume.

"Trick or treat," Hart says, grinning, and standing in the same awkward pose as Johnson in the high school snapshot.

"Why are you dressed like that?" an clearly annoyed Johnson asks.

"Because it's my costume! All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say, 'Make me look stupid!'" Hart yells back, before explaining the only reason he came by is because kids in the neighborhood were bragging about how the actor was giving out king-sized candy bars.

"OK, you want some candy? You want the kind-sized candy? No! You don't get that at all," Johnson says, throwing the candy bar to the floor before grabbing a tiny, individually wrapped chocolate treat. "Here's what you get! It's bite sized. It's tiny, mini, like you! Put this in your fanny pack!"

It's a perfectly hilarious return to comedy, with some help from Hart's long-time bestie, that fans have been looking forward to since the comic began his road to recovery.

"I killed it with my Halloween costume this year.... @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me," Hart captioned the video. "We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!"

The post comes one day after Hart emotionally opened up on Instagram about his car accident, and reflected on what life lessons he's learned during his 10-day stint in the hospital and his subsequent recovery.

Hart was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m. near Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1. A source told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places and had to undergo major surgery.

Check out the video below for a look at Hart's thoughtful and inspirational message to fans.

His upcoming action adventure, Jumanji: The Next Level, hits theaters Dec. 13.

