Kevin Hart is getting better every day, but it will still be a while until he returns to work full time.

After being in the hospital for 10 days following injuries he sustained from a car crash last month, a source tells ET that the actor is "taking it easy" and "not planning to go back to work full-time until the first of the year."

Hart put in two hours of work for promos for the upcoming Jumanji sequel on Monday and Wednesday, the source says, adding that he has to put in about another two hours of promo work at an undetermined date. According to the source, Hart is back home and doing physical therapy with a private therapist after being at an inpatient rehabilitation center.

A second source close to the actor tells ET that Hart is doing well and making progress daily. He is anxious to fully recover, the source shares, noting that those around the comedian have to remind him to take it slow.

As ET previously reported, Hart was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 near Calabasas, California. Jared S. Black was driving Hart's vehicle, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, at the time of the accident, which occurred when Black turned from Cold Canyon Road onto Mulholland Highway.

Both Hart and Black were then transported to nearby hospitals as a result of "major back injuries," a press release provided to ET by the California Highway Patrol stated. An additional source later told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places as a result of the car accident.

"Kevin's spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible," the source said at the time. "Since the surgery, he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain."

Hart was then released from the hospital on Sept. 11 and entered a rehabilitation facility for physical therapy. Hear more on how he's recovering in the video below.

