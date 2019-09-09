Kevin Hart is steadily recovering after his devastating crash accident, but he's not quite ready to go home just yet.

ET has learned that the Jumanji: The Next Level star remains hospitalized after suffering major back injuries due to a frightening car wreck on Sept. 1.

A source tells ET that the 40-year-old entertainer and father of three is walking, but not a lot, and he's doing well as he heals.

As ET previously reported, the comedian was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m., near Calabasas, California, last week.

A source told ET on Thursday that Hart fractured his spine in three places.

"He has a long road of recovery ahead but is doing well and [Hart] hopes he will be released from the hospital soon," the source said at the time.

Meanwhile, a second source tells ET that Hart has been "heavily sedated" since undergoing surgery.

"Kevin's spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible," the source says. "Since the surgery, he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain."

ET spoke with Hart's close friend and frequent co-star, Tiffany Haddish, at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday, and the Night School actress shared, "He's OK. He's doing fine. As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine."

Haddish added, "He's already walking. He's good," but admitted that his "back's gonna hurt" even after he eventually gets out. Hear more in the video below.

