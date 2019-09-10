Kevin Hart's car will go through a mechanical inspection after his serious car accident earlier this month.

A representative for the California Highway Patrol tells ET that completing the thorough mechanical inspection of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and writing up the report will take about two weeks.

This car is unique because it is a late model with only lap restraints, the representative notes, adding that CHP may push these findings to legislation to help with vehicle safety laws.

The representative also confirms that there is currently no criminal investigation and that there is a mechanical inspection after every collision.

Contrary to another report, Hart’s vehicle, which he purchased back in July, will not be stripped down to "nuts and bolts."

A source recently told ET that following the accident, during which Hart was a passenger, the Night School actor remains hospitalized with his injuries. The source noted that Hart is walking, but not a lot, and he's doing well as he heals after reportedly fracturing his spine in three places.

An earlier source told ET that Hart "has a long road of recovery ahead," while a second source said that he's been "heavily sedated" since undergoing surgery.

"Kevin's spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible," the source said. "Since the surgery, he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain."

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hart's friend, Dwayne Johnson, said that his Jumanji co-star "is doing well," while his other pal, Tiffany Haddish, recently gave ET an update on his condition.

"He's OK. He's doing fine. As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine," Haddish said. "He's already walking. He's good."

Watch the video below for more on Hart.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Gives a Health Update on His 'Son' Kevin Hart Following His Car Crash

Kevin Hart Is Walking But Remains Hospitalized After Car Accident, Source Says

Tiffany Haddish Says Kevin Hart Is 'Doing Fine' Following Car Accident (Exclusive)

Related Gallery