Kevin Hart Released From Hospital 10 Days After Car Crash

Kevin Hart has been released from the hospital following a serious car crash he was involved in on Sept. 1.

The 40-year-old comedian was discharged from the hospital, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. TMZ reports that he is now at a live-in rehab facility where he will undergo intense physical therapy. The outlet also reports that he is expected to stay at the facility for around a week before going home and that he has a positive attitude following the accident, saying he's "grateful to be alive."

A source previously told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places as a result of the car accident earlier this month. A second source also told ET that he was "heavily sedated" after undergoing surgery.

"Kevin's spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible," the source said. "Since the surgery, he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain."

On Monday, a source told ET that Hart was walking, but not a lot, and that he's doing well as he continues to heal.

Hart was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m., near Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1. A representative for the California Highway Patrol told ET on Tuesday that they are doing a thorough mechanical inspection of Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda and writing up the report will take about two weeks. The representative also confirms that there is currently no criminal investigation and that there is a mechanical inspection after every collision.

ET spoke with Hart's good friend, Tiffany Haddish, at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday, where she gave us an update on his condition.

