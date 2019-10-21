Dwayne Johnson says Kevin Hart is on the mend.

The Jungle Cruise star gives a health update on his good friend in an Instagram video he posted on Monday. While going through his gym bag, Johnson finds an action figure of himself and jokes that he plans to bring it to Hart during his visit later that day. ET learned earlier this month that Hart was back home and recovering with physical therapy after sustaining injuries during a car crash in September.

"I packed this myself," Johnson cracks in the video, showing off his doll. "This didn't come from my babies, because I'm going to see my best friend, Kevin Hart, and I always like to bring him a few toys that he can play with. He likes my Rock doll, because we kind of play, 'Hey, here's my doll, where's your doll?'"

"He's recovering from his injuries, he's doing great," he adds of Hart. "Can't wait to come back, but I always gotta take care of my son."

After being in the hospital for 10 days, a source told ET earlier this month that Hart was "taking it easy" and "not planning to go back to work full-time until the first of the year."

A second source close to the actor previously told ET that Hart was doing well and making progress daily. He is anxious to fully recover, the source shared, noting that those around the comedian have to remind him to take it slow.

As ET previously reported, Hart was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 near Calabasas, California. Jared S. Black was driving Hart's vehicle, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, at the time of the accident, which occurred when Black turned from Cold Canyon Road onto Mulholland Highway.



Both Hart and Black were then transported to nearby hospitals as a result of "major back injuries," a press release provided to ET by the California Highway Patrol stated. An additional source later told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places as a result of the car accident.

