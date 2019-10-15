Dwayne Johnson decided to let fans in on something very intimate in a new Instagram post -- his actual weight.

Early Monday morning, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star started recording when he headed to his gym, Iron Paradise, to get his day started and inspire followers for Motivation Monday. However, before he started lifting weights, he hopped on the scale and, in real time, showed everyone that he weighs 270 pounds.

"Lean, mean, sexiest man alive machine," he jokingly stated after the revelation. "A lot of cheese on that pizza."

But that wasn't all he shared in the intimate clip, which showcased the empty gym, except for the A-lister, who prides himself on usually working out before dawn. He also showed fans the place's layout, including where he mixes his shakes for workouts and how he makes sure there's three bottles of water waiting when he arrives to break a sweat.

"5AM. Inside my Iron Paradise. #MotivationMonday," he wrote alongside the video. "Figured a long time ago that if I do anything like I do everything - with all I got - then the success is so much more satisfying. But more importantly, if I fail - there's a greater accountability I take, and I can sleep better knowing I gave it my all. Or if I can't sleep then 'three doubles' of my tequila and I go nigh nigh 🤣🥃 Have a productive week."

Johnson also decided to break from tradition and share what he wrote on the gym's chalkboard in honor of Motivation Monday, the phrase incorporated in the caption: "I do anything like I do everything - with all I got."

Just two months ago, the muscly leading man married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii. The next day, Johnson shared photos from the special day with his 159 million Instagram followers.

However, when Kevin Hart was injured in a car accident, Johnson ended his honeymoon early in order to help his pal by taking his spot on Kelly Clarkson's new talk show.

"When my son @KevinHart4realgoes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends," he wrote of the appearance on Twitter afterward.

See more on Johnson below.

