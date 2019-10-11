Kevin Hart has no ill will following his scary car accident last month.

After the California Highway Patrol reported that the car crash involving Hart was caused by the driver, Jared S. Black’s, sudden acceleration after a turn, Hart, through his attorney Andrew Brettler, tells ET, "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery."

The same report additionally stated that the car's occupants, who also included Rebecca Broxterman, were not wearing their seat belts properly during the crash.

"Both the driver’s and right-front passenger’s seat belts were extended significantly and did not appear to be adjusted to properly fit an occupant," the documented read. "[There] were fold and crease marks on the belt surfaces consistent with being folded and tucked into the seats... If the seat belts were being worn at the time of the collision, they were being worn improperly due to excessive slack in the belts."

As ET previously reported, Broxterman and Hart were passengers in the comedian's car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, that crashed at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 near Calabasas, California. Both Hart and Black were then transported to nearby hospitals as a result of "major back injuries," a press release provided to ET by the CHP stated. A source later told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places as a result of the car accident.

"Kevin's spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible," the source said at the time. "Since the surgery, he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain."

Ten days after the crash, ET learned that Hart had been released from the hospital. He was then transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Earlier this week, a source told ET that Hart is back home and doing physical therapy with a private therapist.

The same source noted that Hart has been "taking it easy" since the crash and is "not planning to go back to work full-time until the first of the year."

A second source close to the actor told ET that Hart is doing well and making progress daily. He is anxious to fully recover, the source said, noting that those around the comedian have to remind him to take it slow.

