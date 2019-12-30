2020 Golden Globes: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

Awards season is wasting no time this year. The 2020 Golden Globes are just a week away, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association acknowledges the best and brightest from movies and TV with a champagne-stocked party in Beverly Hills, California. The show takes place on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC, and ET has your complete guide for how to watch and what to watch out for as the awards circuit kicks into high gear.

It was a good year for Netflix, as the streaming giant saw a flurry of nominations for Marriage Story (6), The Irishman (5), The Crownand Unbelievable (4 each). Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood(5 nods) and Chernobyl (4) are also vying for honors.

Read on for full details on how to watch, the nominees, this year's host and more.

When and Where Is the Show? The show airs live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Sunday, Jan 5, from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage? Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET Live is also on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ as well as channel 120 on Pluto TV. Additionally, stream ET Live on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around-the-clock streaming service, all for free.

Who Is Hosting? Ricky Gervais is returning to host for a fifth time, following three consecutive shows from 2010-2012, and a hosting gig in 2016.

Who Is Nominated? Marriage Story picked up the most nominations with six, including acting nods for its two leads, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Following close behind is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman with five nominations each. The Crown, Unbelievable and Chernobyl lead the TV pack, all earning four nominations. Meanwhile, 22 years after being nominated for Selena, Jennifer Lopez is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers. Here is the full list of nominees.

Also, check out the biggest snubs and surprises in TV as well as movies before watching the show.

How Do I Watch the Nominated Shows and Movies? It's easier than ever to do a pre-awards show binge thanks to all the various streaming services. Here's a full list of what nominees you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and in theaters.

How Else Do I Follow Along? Let us help! Follow @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram.

Watch the video below for everything to expect from the Golden Globes.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and What Else to Expect This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE:

Ava DuVernay Shrugs Off 'When They See Us' Golden Globes Snub

Awkwafina Reacts to 'Surreal' Golden Globes Nomination (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and More: Who and What to Expect at the 2020 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Related Gallery