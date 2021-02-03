2021 Golden Globes: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs

The Golden Globes are known for eyebrow-raising choices in a normal year, but who could have predicted what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association would do in unprecedented times?

On Wednesday, the HFPA unveiled the nominations for the 2021 edition of their awards show, proving that the Globes are gonna Globe no matter what's going on in the world. Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are the year's most nominated films, as expected, while The Crown and Schitt's Creek reign on the TV side. As always, there were just as many surprise nominees and even more surprising omissions. Below, ET runs down the biggest surprises and snubs at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Snub: Sophia Loren won't make her grand return to Best Actress race. The legendary actress' first film following a 10-year hiatus would have earned her her first nomination from the HFPA in more than 25 years. (She won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1995.) Alas, Loren was blanked in Best Drama Actress, but the film, The Life Ahead, did make it into Best Foreign Language Film race.

Surprise: Andra Day breaks into the Best Actress race. We may have underestimated this Lady Day, as the actress' will-she-or-won't-she turn in The United States vs. Billie Holiday did, in fact, get her a nomination from the Globes. Maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise, since she's giving the HFPA everything they love: Playing a real person, tackling drug addiction, singing -- and this is Day's first lead role, so they get to be the first voting body to anoint her. This doesn't make her a shoo-in for the Oscars, but it certainly boosts her standing in the race.

Snub: Zendaya is still not a Golden Globe nominee. Admittedly, Best Actress in a Drama was a crowded race to crack this year, especially with a movie that's proved as polarizing as Malcolm & Marie. Still, Zendaya is good enough in it to dispel any naysayers, and it is surprising that the HFPA would pass the chance to invite one of the biggest stars of today to their ceremony via a nomination of her own. (Especially after the Emmys did what the Globes wouldn't and not only nominated Zendaya for Euphoria but gave her the win.)

Surprise: The musical and comedy nominees are actually musicals and comedies. From the same voting body that hailed The Martian as one of the funniest comedies of the year comes the rare Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy race that is just that. Hamilton, Music and The Prom fill out the former half while Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Palm Springs are, yes, bona fide comedies.

Snub: Justice for Yuh-Jung Youn in Best Supporting Actress. One of the endlessly frustrating things about the Globes nominations is that there are separate categories for dramas, musicals and comedies and limited series, but then all the supporting cast members are lumped into one race. Which leaves lots of contenders out in the cold. The most egregious omission this year is Minari's Yuh-jung, especially following the HFPA's rather egregious handling of Minari as a whole. This, we're confident, will be rectified at the Oscars.

TELEVISION

Snub: The Globes aren't lusting after Bridgerton like the rest of us. Netflix's biggest hit wound up empty-handed, overlooked both in Best Drama Series and in the acting categories for breakout stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page. Lady Whistledown would not be pleased, we're sure. The snubs are a bit of a surprise, considering the international cast, opulent costumes and desirable love story. Better luck next year?

More to come...

The 2021 Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.

