Lady Gaga's gown from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards has gone up for auction under very unusual circumstances.

The periwinkle blue haute couture Valentino dress she wore while claiming her second Golden Globe in January is currently available to bidders on Nate D. Sanders Auctions, with a minimum bid of $8,000. However, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department tells ET that Valentino filed a police report with their department over the dress after it had seemingly gone missing following the Golden Globes.

Accompanying the dress on the auction block is a handwritten note from a maid at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the awards show was held, explaining that the singer "left" the dress at the hotel. The writer of the note claims to have discovered it and taken it to the hotel's lost and found, where it stayed for months without being claimed. So the note's author put it up for auction.

According to the BHPD spokesperson, Lady Gaga has not filed any police report. The spokesperson says there is not an active investigation right now. Police are suggesting that the two parties work it out themselves.

Michael Kirk, the auction manager for Nate D. Sanders Auctions, tells ET that Lady Gaga's Valentino dress will be auctioned off this Thursday as scheduled. Kirk says, "We take provenance very seriously and do due diligence on all items we take on consignment, including consulting our attorneys when necessary."

ET has reached out to the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Lady Gaga and Valentino.

