Lady Gaga and Ashanti's Surprise Duet in Las Vegas Is Everything

Concert-goers in Las Vegas got the surprise of their lives on Saturday night.

During vocalist and jazz trumpeter Brian Newman's "After Dark" lounge show at the NoMad restaurant, both Lady Gaga and Ashanti hopped on stage to dazzle attendees with a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The 33-year-old "Shallow" singer is in the middle of her Jazz & Piano residency at the Park Theater, where she'd performed on Saturday. Then afterward, she headed to Newman's show, which is also at the Park MGM. That's when she and the R&B songstress decided to crash the performance.

Among the songs they performed was a jazzy version of Ashanti's 2002 single, "Foolish." Ashanti, wearing a matching tan Louis Vuitton outfit, and Gaga, sporting pink hair and a short, black dress, handed the mic back and forth as they delivered the "running back to you" lyric from the track. Later, the pair finished out the song, side by side, sharing the mic.

At another point in the performance, Gaga helped the upright bass player pluck the strings and danced to each individual musician. She and Newman also treated fans to a raucous rendition of the song, "Just a Gigolo, I Ain't Got Nobody."

Ashanti paid a visit to ET on Wednesday and while on hand, she revealed that she's got new music on the way "very, very soon."

"I'm working on an EP, I'm so excited about the new music," she shared. "I have a project coming out Nov. 15 that's going to be crazy, and I have a single out now, 'Pretty Little Thing' featuring Afro B. But the new music is coming. I promise you will not be disappointed."

She also shared details on her new music with ET while at the recent press day for her new movie, A Christmas Winter Song, stating: "I went and had a meeting up at Apple Music, and all the key people were in the room and they were like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to put this out!' That made my day, so I was very excited. It's different, but it's still that Ashanti 2002, but [with a] 2020 injection kind of vibe."

