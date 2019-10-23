Get ready for more Ashanti!

It's been five years since the singer dropped an album (2014's Braveheart), but while guest co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, she confirmed that new music is on the way.

When asked when fans can expect the big release, she told ET's Nischelle Turner it will be "very, very soon."

"I'm working on an EP, I'm so excited about the new music," she shared. "I have a project coming out Nov. 15 that's going to be crazy, and I have a single out now, 'Pretty Little Thing' featuring Afro B."

"But the new music is coming," she continued. "I promise you will not be disappointed."

Ashanti echoed her excitement about the upcoming tunes while speaking with ET's Katie Krause on Tuesday at a press junket for her new movie, A Christmas Winter Song, premiering Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

"It's time. Trust me, I'm working very hard," she said. "I have something dropping Nov. 15, which I'm extremely excited about, and I'm putting more music out before the end of the year is over."

"Very excited for the new sound," she added. "I went and had a meeting up at Apple Music, and all the key people were in the room and they were like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to put this out!' That made my day, so I was very excited. It's different, but it's still that Ashanti 2002, but [with a] 2020 injection kind of vibe."

As for the new movie, Ashanti teased that it's not only for Christmas... "it goes beyond Christmas and holiday."

"The message speaks volumes," she explained, confirming there's a musical element involved. "Reading the story, there are so many different messages. My character, Cleo, she meets a stranger and in that stranger, it kind of fills a void for her and she does the same for him."

"In the movie, I lose my dad and she's kind of depressed," she added. "They kind of give each other a mirror of what's missing in their lives. It's a really great story. It was written really well."

As we patiently await new music and the movie, hear more on Ashanti in the video below.

