Ashanti Talks New Collaborative Album With Ja Rule (Exclusive)

All these years later, Ashantiand Ja Rule are still making sweet music together.

The duo behind "Always on Time" (2001) are gearing up to create a collaborative full-length album, the singer confirms to ET.

"Listen, me and Rule, it's so funny because we've been talking about that for so long, but I think now he's like, 'OK, now it's time to do it,'" she told ET's Nischelle Turner at the BET Awards on Sunday. "So we're going to carve out the time and make it happen."

Ja Rule set the speculation in motion after tweeting a response to JAY-Z and Beyonce's surprise Everything Is Love album, tagging Ashanti and writing: "I think we should do one of these joint albums."

The duo recently got together in the studio for The Hamilton Mixtape, joining forces on the song "Helpless." In an interview for ET's Interviews Under the Influence series in November, Ashanti revealed that the characters of Eliza and Hamilton were actually inspired by her relationship with Ja Rule.

"[Creator] Lin-[Manuel Miranda] actually had his people reach out to us, and told us backstage after we saw the play that he was inspired by Ja and I -- Hamilton and Eliza were inspired by us," she said.

"So when me and Ja went to see the play and went backstage, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, that's crazy!' So [Miranda] was really emotional just seeing both of us," she continued. "It's like his vision came to life. It really was such a moving experience because for him to say that we inspired the play is crazy."

Ashanti was definitely in a sharing mood that day, spilling behind-the-scenes stories from her time on the set of John Tucker Must Die, revealing which of her most famous hits she hates to perform live, and confessing whether she and Ja ever took things beyond the friend zone. Watch below.

