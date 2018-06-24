Jamie Foxx Reminds Everyone What an Incredible Voice He Has at the BET Awards -- Watch!

Jamie Foxx had a wild night hosting the BET Awards on Sunday, and between the high-energy skits and going off-script, he also got the chance to remind the world that he's got a beautiful voice.

To present the Lifetime Achievement Award to music icon Anita Baker, the 50-year-old actor donned a stylish black suit and sat down in front of a grand piano to play a musical tribute to the timeless songstress.

As soon as the handsome star opened his mouth to sing, his velvety smooth voice elicited a cheer from the crowd, and it's not hard to understand why.

Foxx performed a number of Baker's beloved hits including "Same Ole Love" and "Angel," before closing with her first No. 1, "Giving you the best that I Got," and he delivered them with the vocal skill and effortless style of a seasoned lounge singer.

The talented performer has had a long and storied music career, but he doesn't always get to show off his softer vocal stylings, and it's nice to see that the star -- who won an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray -- still knows how to serenade the world on a piano.

Before the show, ET caught up with the host and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, on the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where he embarrassed her with dad jokes and generally goofiness.

Check out the video below for a look at their heartwarming father/daughter dynamic.

