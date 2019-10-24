Lady Gaga Says 'Fame Is Prison' -- And Has Fans Speculating If New Music Is on the Way
Lady Gaga is keeping fans on their toes.
The "Born This Way" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to simply tweet three words that has her Monsters speculating that it's the title of a new song or album, or wondering if she's talking about the pressures of the industry. ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.
"Fame is prison," Gaga -- who last week took a tumble offstage during her Las Vegas concert -- tweeted.
While the tweet could also be a random thought Gaga had and wanted to tweet, it was enough for fans to start sharing their opinions. Gaga's debut album was titled The Fame, while her 2009 EP was called The Fame Monster.
"Album title yup," one hopeful follower tweeted.
"Song title?!" another asked.
Others asked her is she was OK, and sent her well wishes.
Fans have been waiting and hoping for new music from Gaga for quite some time. She's even trolled her followers by jokingly tweeting that her next album would be called "Adele."
Last week, Gaga also suffered a fall during her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma. The "Poker Face" singer invited a fan on to the stage and he excitedly picked her up. Fan video at the concert shows Gaga wrapping her legs around the fan's waist before he stumbled off of the platform and fell hard onto the ground in the audience.
The super star got right back on stage and assured her fans that she was fine. She also went to the doctor's office to get X-rays to make sure nothing was broken.
Over the weekend, Gaga revealed that she was still in pain, but couldn't miss her best friend's bachelorette. She also subtly confirmed that she is a "single lady," thus hinting her split from rumored Dan Horton.
