Lady Gaga is keeping fans on their toes.

The "Born This Way" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to simply tweet three words that has her Monsters speculating that it's the title of a new song or album, or wondering if she's talking about the pressures of the industry. ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.

"Fame is prison," Gaga -- who last week took a tumble offstage during her Las Vegas concert -- tweeted.

While the tweet could also be a random thought Gaga had and wanted to tweet, it was enough for fans to start sharing their opinions. Gaga's debut album was titled The Fame, while her 2009 EP was called The Fame Monster.

Fame is prison — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2019

"Album title yup," one hopeful follower tweeted.

album title yup — c (@therahrahbitch) October 25, 2019

"Song title?!" another asked.

Song title?! — chris (@wheresmywigg) October 25, 2019

#LG6 concept is cooking up — pink rosanne b*tch (@chAiNNEdynasty_) October 25, 2019

release The Fame Prison omg — 🗿 (@bloomthisway) October 25, 2019

Others asked her is she was OK, and sent her well wishes.

😔 love u tho — 𝑠. (@hausdiamonds) October 25, 2019

Thoughts and prayers. — S. Harp (@SHarp56_) October 25, 2019

wait ... you okay queen? — ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴏᴏғ ʙʏ ᴍᴀʀɪᴀʜ ᴄᴀʀᴇʏ sᴛᴀɴ ✨ (@stevenshades) October 25, 2019

Im here for you. I love you forever — Giuseppe Anthony (@ItalianMonster8) October 25, 2019

we love u 🥺 — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) October 25, 2019

Fans have been waiting and hoping for new music from Gaga for quite some time. She's even trolled her followers by jokingly tweeting that her next album would be called "Adele."

I’m calling my next album ADELE. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 1, 2019

Last week, Gaga also suffered a fall during her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma. The "Poker Face" singer invited a fan on to the stage and he excitedly picked her up. Fan video at the concert shows Gaga wrapping her legs around the fan's waist before he stumbled off of the platform and fell hard onto the ground in the audience.

The super star got right back on stage and assured her fans that she was fine. She also went to the doctor's office to get X-rays to make sure nothing was broken.

Over the weekend, Gaga revealed that she was still in pain, but couldn't miss her best friend's bachelorette. She also subtly confirmed that she is a "single lady," thus hinting her split from rumored Dan Horton.

For more on Gaga, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga's Mom Cynthia Germanotta Says Her Daughter Was Born to Be an Advocate (Exclusive)

Lady Gaga Says She's a 'Single Lady,' Hinting Split From Dan Horton

Lady Gaga Says She Had Her 'Whole Body' X-Rayed After Stage Fall

Lady Gaga Confirms She’s Single in New Post Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery