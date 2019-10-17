Lady Gaga might not be letting fans on stage anymore after Thursday night's fiasco during her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma.

During the show, Gaga invited one of the concert goers onto the stage at Park Theater at Park MGM, and the over-excited fan picked the singer up.

Gaga wrapped her legs around his waist and as he made a few short hops, he took a misstep and tumbled right off the side of the elevated platform and into the audience. The pair crashed hard onto the floor.

From videos shot by fans in the crowd, it appears that Gaga hit the floor, and the fan ended up crashing down on top of her as the shocked audience gasped and screamed.

why did the spotlight follow them i'm crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/4cuxovvkHr — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

The shocking accident was caught from multiple angles, the man appears to have simply tripped and stumbled, not realizing how close to the edge of the stage he actually was.

It's also seems that the fall would have almost certainly hurt either Gaga, the fan, or both.

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped.



Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

However, according to fans on Twitter who were at the show, the performer managed to get right back up and continued the concert, dancing and singing as normal.

Lady Gaga fell off the stage and then proceeded to kill the Bad Romance choreography like nothing ever happened. The level of professionalism... far too much! pic.twitter.com/X6EFxhlGIL — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

There's no official word yet on whether or not Gaga or the man who fell sustained any significant injuries from the fall.

ET has reached out to Gaga's reps, and Park MGM for comment.

