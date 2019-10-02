Hello, it's Gaga. Lady Gaga confused her fans on Tuesday when she took to Twitter to announce the title of her upcoming album.

"I'm calling my next album ADELE," she wrote, without further explanation.

The unexpected title attracted the attention of Gaga's Monsters and lots of online trolls, who were confused by the name.

I’m calling my next album ADELE. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 1, 2019

Of course, the name Adele belongs to British songstress Adele, who is a 15-time GRAMMY winner and one of the top-selling musical artists in the world.

Gaga herself has won nine GRAMMYs and is also one of the top selling artists in the world, making the album name even more confusing.

Here are some of the Internet's best responses:

Girl stop tweeting about your album and drop it already we are TIRED pic.twitter.com/Ndi2Smtvk2 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 1, 2019

do you think this is funny ?? let’s bounce gays pic.twitter.com/BKPA60TS4p — señora parada (@joelflres) October 1, 2019

Adele coming for a cheque lol pic.twitter.com/IiIHvO6bk4 — Xawi Anola™🌼 (@XawiAnola) October 1, 2019

Are you serious? Is she serious? I can’t tell if she’s serious...... pic.twitter.com/fxsZkBuKMN — Brian Bankz (@brianbankz1) October 1, 2019

Me right now pic.twitter.com/GrAGavKUId — Paula • Lil M 💙 (@goooddess_gaga) October 1, 2019

LADY GAGA / ADELE pic.twitter.com/B5JnGv84W0 — 𝐉𝖔𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖊 𝐄𝖗𝖆 👻⚰️ (@JasmineEve) October 1, 2019

This won't be the first time the "Shallow" singer has named her album after a person. Her last album, Joanne, was named after her late aunt.

Adele herself is set to release her fourth studio album, likely in the next year. For her 30th birthday, she teased fans, "Thirty will be a drum n bass record to spite you," following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

This isn't the first mention of Adele this week in musical news. One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder also teased a collaboration between Adele, Beyonce and Chris Martin on the group's upcoming album, before later clarifying that the highly anticipated song was a total joke.

