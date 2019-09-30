Fans will have to keep waiting for Beyoncé and Adele to team up on a song.

While speaking about his band's upcoming album at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder said that fans could expect a song featuring Beyoncé, Adele and Chris Martin on the group's album, Human, which is due out next year.

"We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo in the bridge," he told Z100 New York of the pop singers and Coldplay frontman.

Tedder previously wrote for both Adele and Beyonce -- penning the lyrics to "Rumour Has It," "Turning Tables," "Halo," "XO" and more -- leading many to believe that an epic collab was coming.

Fans were especially hopeful about the potential collab, because it's been years since all of the people mentioned have dropped new albums; OneRepublic's Oh My My and Beyoncé's Lemonade both came in 2016, while Adele and Coldplay's last releases were all the way back in 2015, with 25 and A Head Full of Dreams respectively.

On Monday, though, Tedder took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he was joking about the whole thing.

"Three of my favorite things: absurdity, kidding, joke," Tedder quipped alongside the dictionary definitions of the words, before detailing the conversation with the journalist from his point of view.

"Journalist: any cool collaborations on the next @onerepublic album?" Tedder wrote. "Me utilizing 'sarcasm,' 'kidding,' and a 'joke' simultaneously, 'Ya, we have one song featuring Beyonce, Adele and Chris Martin, but I don't want to talk about it or give too much away.'"

He then shared screenshots of all the articles written up about his comments, adding, "come onnnnnnnnn people."

"All that said wouldn't that be a [fire] collab?" Tedder added. "I'd stream it."

Though they're not teaming up just yet, Adele is a known fan of Beyoncé, even dedicating her Album of the Year GRAMMY to the "Formation" singer during her acceptance speech in 2017.

"The artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album for me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental," Adele said, in part, during the awards show. "It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we so appreciate that."

"And all of us artists here adore you," she continued. "You are our light and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way that you make my black friends feel is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will."

Beyoncé tearfully returned the love from her front-row seat, mouthing back to Adele, "I love you, thank you. I love you."

Watch the video below to relive this moment.

