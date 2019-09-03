Beyonce Celebrates Her Birthday Early by Jamming Out to Lizzo: Pics!

Countdown to Bey Day!

Beyonce turns 38 on Wednesday, but she started the celebrations early over the weekend at the Made in America festival.

Queen Bey wasn’t there to perform, but rather to watch one of today’s top artists — Lizzo.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram to share a shot of herself on stage as Beyonce and JAY-Z stood watching at the side of the stage.

“Swipe to lose your f**king mind,” Lizzo captioned the two shots with a bee emoji. In the second pic, she shared a close-up photo of Bey and Jay jamming to her beats.

JAY-Z runs the festival each year, and other performers this year included Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Rosalia. While Bey was out there supporting Lizzo and her man, she also got some early birthday love.

The chart-topper shared several series of photos of her and her early birthday festivities on Instagram.

First she posted multiple photos of her earth-toned look. For the outing, Bey rocked an olive green mini skirt, a loose tan button-down top, tan heels and a brown fanny pack. She wore her hair long and curly with lots of jewelry, posting several selfies of the looks online.

She was also surrounded by friends and family singing “Happy Birthday” as she held up a yummy-looking cake.

Beyonce is known for keeping her career moves secret, but one thing that’s not likely to happen soon is a Destiny’s Child reunion tour.

ET spoke with Kelly Rowland at Beautycon Festival LA 2019 last month, where she noted that the rumors were just as much of a surprise to her as well.

“That was news to me, just as much as it was to you!” she told ET of a Destiny's Child reunion. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, a tour is happening! Someone call me.’”

For more from Beyonce, watch the clip below:

