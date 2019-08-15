Normani is paying tribute to the artists that inspired her to pursue her dream with a catchy new single, "Motivation," which dropped on Thursday along with an epic music video.

The video opens with a young girl playing Normani as a teenager as she excitedly watches BET's classic countdown show 106 & Park in her livingroom. As she gazes up, she fantasizes about the hosts introducing "the number one video in the world right now," and announcing her name as the artist.

As the young girl dances excitedly in her living room, the video moves outside where the real Normani -- paying homage to Beyonce in a white top and blue denim short shorts that closely resemble the singer's look in her iconic "Crazy In Love" video -- walks down the street while signing the up-tempo track.

The fun, sexy video sees Normani rocking a white top emblazoned with the year 1996 -- her own birth year -- as she twerks on the sidewalk, and on a chain link fence and on a basketball court at one point, while leading a dance party in the street.

The song -- her debut track as a solo artist, after releasing several collaborations in recent months -- and the video's choreography pay tribute to a number of other artists' debut videos, including Britney Spears' "..Baby One More Time."

Later in the song, Normani rocks a revealing, diamond-encrusted ensemble with knee-high silver boots and dances in a rain storm along with a marching band. Seriously, the video is next-level and fans are freaking out for it, as well as its many clear sources of inspiration.

Yasssss @Normani#Motivation she gave us a modern version of #CrazyInLove by @Beyonce with the music video n I’m here 4 it❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ That’s homage in its finest... Normani is that bitch 😩😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/N0S6GzywER — Rowett Myeni (@lizwi99) August 16, 2019

Beyoncé hopped into a time machine and copied normani in the future wow https://t.co/l0A4p7dZ7Q — So Rock It (@FentydavonneFan) August 16, 2019

Normani honored Beyoncé in her new video, the girl represents her as a child watching the "Crazy in Love" video and how she felt represented watching Beyoncé on TV. #Motivationpic.twitter.com/lJE1Cn3bBv — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) August 16, 2019

.@Normani serving Britney Spears 2001 “Dream Within A Dream Tour” realness in the #Motivation music video 🌧🔥 #MotivationOUTNOWpic.twitter.com/uu5zp9jhFm — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 16, 2019

I haven’t watched the Normani video yet but is it supposed to be an ode to other pop culture moments?



I got instant Christina Aguilera and Beyoncé vibes from these screenshots. pic.twitter.com/Rygb2TyLgl — Boyz Eleven Men (@eleven8) August 16, 2019

The rain scene reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/eKbvseSyEl — BeautyMarks (@HereCiara) August 16, 2019

I seen some Ciara “Oh”, a few touches of Beyoncé “Crazy In Love”, a dash of Chris Brown “Yo!”, a little Omarion “Touch” and even some Mary J Blige “Love @ 1st Sight”, all very black 2000’s. I dig it. 🔥💕 @Normanihttps://t.co/BqUG4k6nwr — PIERRE KING. 🌻 (@legallypierre) August 16, 2019

#Motivation really reminds me of Mariah, Beyoncé, Ciara etc 00’s videos and I am here for @Normanipic.twitter.com/WTQWNQQQDv — 💕The Emancipation Of Jakey💕 (@RecklessMessxo) August 16, 2019

Normani also got a lot of love from Ariana Grande, who co-wrote the tune along with Normani and Max Martin.

"I’m so proud of u @Normani," Grande tweeted, adding in a following post, "It’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!!"

it’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!! 💧💎 https://t.co/e2xUB35ibw — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 16, 2019

ET caught up with Normani at the AMAs last October, shortly after the release of her collaboration with Kahlid on "Love Lies," and the singer said she's had a lot of projects in the works that will make her fans happy.

"I have some tricks up my sleeve, most definitely," Normani teased at the time. Her first solo track, "Motivation" is certainly a strong debut.

