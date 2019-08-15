Normani Pays Homage to Beyonce & Britney Spears in New 'Motivation' Music Video -- See the Best Fan Reactions
Normani is paying tribute to the artists that inspired her to pursue her dream with a catchy new single, "Motivation," which dropped on Thursday along with an epic music video.
The video opens with a young girl playing Normani as a teenager as she excitedly watches BET's classic countdown show 106 & Park in her livingroom. As she gazes up, she fantasizes about the hosts introducing "the number one video in the world right now," and announcing her name as the artist.
As the young girl dances excitedly in her living room, the video moves outside where the real Normani -- paying homage to Beyonce in a white top and blue denim short shorts that closely resemble the singer's look in her iconic "Crazy In Love" video -- walks down the street while signing the up-tempo track.
The fun, sexy video sees Normani rocking a white top emblazoned with the year 1996 -- her own birth year -- as she twerks on the sidewalk, and on a chain link fence and on a basketball court at one point, while leading a dance party in the street.
The song -- her debut track as a solo artist, after releasing several collaborations in recent months -- and the video's choreography pay tribute to a number of other artists' debut videos, including Britney Spears' "..Baby One More Time."
Later in the song, Normani rocks a revealing, diamond-encrusted ensemble with knee-high silver boots and dances in a rain storm along with a marching band. Seriously, the video is next-level and fans are freaking out for it, as well as its many clear sources of inspiration.
Normani also got a lot of love from Ariana Grande, who co-wrote the tune along with Normani and Max Martin.
"I’m so proud of u @Normani," Grande tweeted, adding in a following post, "It’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!!"
ET caught up with Normani at the AMAs last October, shortly after the release of her collaboration with Kahlid on "Love Lies," and the singer said she's had a lot of projects in the works that will make her fans happy.
"I have some tricks up my sleeve, most definitely," Normani teased at the time. Her first solo track, "Motivation" is certainly a strong debut.
