Slayyyyy, Normani Kordei!

After much anticipation from her fans, the 22-year-old singer finally dropped the official music video for her latest single, "Waves" feat. rapper 6LACK, on Tuesday, and needless to say, it was well worth the wait.

"Proud to finally share this with you guys. There was SO much love and hard work poured into this video. Hope you like it," Normani, who released the track in November 2018, shared in a series of tweets. "I kept y'all in mind the whole time working on this visual. I thank you for being patient with me."

"I would always see y'all blowing me up about the video and I only wanted it to be perfect for you," she added. "Y'all deserve it. I love you so very much !!!!! It’s y’alls now. Did my part."

In the dreamy video, which is nearly four minutes, Normani takes fans on a mystical journey through the galaxy. Rocking a variety of black, silver and white outfits, she sings, "You come in waves, waves, waves / Every hour, every day, day, day / You come in waves, yeah."

And the Dancing With the Stars alum proved the skills she learned from dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy certainly didn't go to waste, as she performs beautiful, sultry choreography with four female dancers throughout the video.

The music video comes following former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello's historic GRAMMYs performance, and Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui's recently released singles, "Low Key" and "More Than That," respectively.

Normani first teased new music projects were in the works while speaking with ET at last year's American Music Awards.

"I have some tricks up my sleeve, most definitely," she said at the time. "I just always take the time to look back at myself as a little girl, only dreaming of being in this position ... everything is happening the way that I guess it was meant to."

