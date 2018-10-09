This has been a major year for Normani -- with her first solo album on the way and her hit song with Khalid topping the charts -- and the singer is keeping her mind focused on her journey instead of her love life.

The 22-year-old recording artist spoke with ET's Keltie Knight backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, and she opened up about her blossoming career and says she's enjoying being single.

"I just always take the time to look back at myself as a little girl, only dreaming of being in this position, watching the AMAs year after year. So to just physically be here and to have a number one song is insane," Normani shared. "Everything is happening the way that I guess it was meant to."

Which apparently includes keeping her love life on the back burner.

"I am happy about it," Normai explained, adding that there are simply "no contenders" for her heart.

Referring to the title of her hit song, "Love Lies," Normani reflected on whether love has ever lied to her, and the singer admitted, "Maybe a couple of times."

"Which is why I am single right now," she added.

However, when it comes to her music career, the singer said she's got a lot of projects in the works for the coming months that will make her fans happy.

"I have some tricks up my sleeve, most definitely," Normani teased.

One of those tricks happens to be a new record with Calvin Harris, which she said would be coming out "in the next few days."

The singer also opened up about the evening's star-studded awards show, which celebrated girl power with a line-up made up mostly of female artists including an amazing opening number from Taylor Swift, as well as performances from Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Carrie Underwood and many others.

"I think that we're having such an amazing time right now," Normani said, referring to the rise of powerful female voices in the music industry. "We're so full of ideas, and it's really amazing just to see… especially in a male-dominated field."

"I think we are definitely holding our own and showing them what we're made of," Normani added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicki Minaj Throws Shade, Shows Skin and Stands Up for Normani Kordei at the MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Normani Happily Reunite After Fifth Harmony Break -- See the Pic!

Normani Kordei Admits Going Solo After Being in Fifth Harmony Is 'Kind of Scary'

Related Gallery