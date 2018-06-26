Normani Kordei Says Fifth Harmony Still Has an Active Text Chain (Exclusive)

The lines of communication are definitely still open.

Normani walked the red carpet at the 2018 NBA Awards on Monday in a lacy black beaded gown, where she revealed to ET that she and the rest of Fifth Harmony are still in contact amid their hiatus.

“Yeah, it’s funny because all of our birthdays are back to back, so we’ve been in communication there,” she said when asked if she shares a text chain with Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke.

“I think it was [Dinah’s] birthday recently, so I hit her up and told her happy birthday and we keep each other near, but right now, like, creatively we’re in our own space,” she added. “It’s like having sisters, you know? You need a breath of fresh air, time to breathe, which is healthy.”

The stunning 22-year-old singer also discussed working on her forthcoming solo album.

“Album, working on my album right now, amazing producers and songwriters,” she said. “Just being in the studio and really excited to give my fans what it is they’ve been longing for, for some time now. They’ve been so supportive, it’s coming, I promise.”

See more of Normani in the clip below.

