Carrie Underwood left her heart on the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Stepping out in a stunning burgundy dress, the blonde beauty belted out a beautiful rendition of "Spinning Bottles," a song off her new album, Cry Pretty.

Earlier in the day, Underwood -- who is pregnant with her second child -- also turned heads on the red carpet, wearing a body-hugging black Steven Khalil gown with a high slit and gold flair that accentuated her growing baby bump. She also took home the AMA for Best Country Female Artist.

Prior to her performance, Underwood shared a photo of herself in a denim outfit rehearsing the heartfelt song.

The country star announced she and husband, Mike Fisher, were expecting their second child back in August. Underwood later revealed that she had suffered three miscarriages in the past two years in addition to her traumatic fall that required facial surgery.

“2017 was one of the most challenging years of Carrie’s life,” a source recently told ET of Underwood. “She had big plans for herself and every step of the way she faced roadblocks… Carrie and Mike are so thankful for this precious time, they are great parents and have always wanted more children, so they believe this is a true miracle.”

