Carrie Underwood's pregnancy style is on point!

The 35-year-old country star hit the American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a stunning black gown with a high slit and gold flair that accentuated her growing baby bump.

Underwood is expecting her second child with husband Mike Comrie, with whom she shares 3-year-old son, Isaiah. The crooner is up for Favorite Female Country Artist at the show, where she's also set to perform her heartfelt song "Spinning Bottles."

Her bump was also on display on Sunday, where she rehearsed for her performance in an all-denim ensemble.

Check out her incredible red carpet look below.

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Looking amazing, Carrie!

Watch the video below for more on Underwood's pregnancy journey.

