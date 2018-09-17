Throughout one of "the most challenging years" of her life, Carrie Underwood coped in the best way she knew how -- by leaning on her nearest and dearest.

After the country music star recently revealed she suffered three miscarriages over the course of two years, a source close to the 35-year-old opened up to ET about how she kept sane during a tumultuous time.

"2017 was one of the most challenging years of Carrie's life. She had big plans for herself and every step of the way she faced roadblocks," the source said, alluding to the many hardships Underwood faced including a scary fall last year that resulted in surgery for a broken wrist and 40 stitches on her face.

The source continued, "Carrie is a great mother and an amazing performer and wanted 2017 to be her year. She made some big changes in management but dealing with her career, her miscarriages, her fall and losing part of her team was almost more than she could handle."

Commenting on Underwood's immense strength, the source added, "She has come a long way and we are all so proud of her. She is incredibly strong. She has an incredibly supportive family and leaned on them and her closest friends to get through it all."

The source also shared that those closest to the "Cry Pretty" singer "reminded her that she needed to be good to herself and slow down."

"Carrie is known for her endless hard work and perfection," the source said. "Her nonstop dedication is what has made her the mega star that she has become but learning to take a breather wasn't easy.”

As for the happy news that Underwood is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, the source said the two "had been talking for over a year about having a second child."

"Carrie is so healthy and happy," said the source. "Carrie and Mike are so thankful for this precious time, they are great parents and have always wanted more children so they believe this is a true miracle."

When opening up about her miscarriages during a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the star said she also found songwriting to be "therapeutic."

"Throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session," she shared. "I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this.' Because I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know? So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

