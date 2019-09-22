Beyoncé Glitters in Red at JAY-Z's Mom's Birthday Party

Beyoncé glittered in red for her mother-in-law, Gloria Carter’s, “spectacular" birthday bash over the weekend.

The 38-year-old songstress was accompanied by her mom, Tina Knowles, and cousin, Angie Beyince, at the New York City shindig in honor of her husband JAY-Z’s mom.

In a sparkly long-sleeved, high-neck gown, the singer was snapped with her family in a pic shared by Tina on Instagram on Sunday.

“Loved hanging with these two beauties tonight @angiebeyince and @beyonce we partied hard at Ms Gloria Carter’s spectacular birthday party in NYC,” Tina captioned the post. “Happy Birthday Gloria we love you ❤️ 🎂🎂❤️.”

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently shared new photos from another important birthday bash on her website -- daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s seventh birthday back in January.

The party pics showed the cutie enjoying a rose gold-themed bash while wearing a pink jumpsuit, pretty headpiece and a long, colorful braid.

She later did an outfit change, emerging in a gold sequined number.

See more on the party below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce Shares New Photos of All Her Kids at Blue Ivy's Rose Gold-Themed 7th Birthday Party

Zoe Kravitz Has the Best Reaction to Seeing Beyonce Pay Tribute to Her Mom Lisa Bonet

Beyonce Shares Halloween Photo With Rumi and Sir Carter in Birthday Reflection Post

Related Gallery