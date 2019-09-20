It’s been a big year for Beyonce with the release of her Netflix concert special, the album, The Lion King: The Gift, and her role as Nala in Disney's live action adaptation of The Lion King. And throughout it all, the superstar’s children have been by her side.

To celebrate her recent 38th birthday, which took place on Sept. 4, Queen Bey posted a series of photos from the past year to her website, Beyonce.com. In a handwritten note on the site, Beyonce thanked her fans for their birthday love.

“I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath,” she wrote. “I would have posted earlier but I had work to do.”

Sharing photos of “Your B at 37,” Beyonce recapped her year.

In one precious shot from Halloween, the mother of three poses in her Lisa Bonet costume, holding one of her 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, in each arm.

The little cuties also recently made a cameo in Bey’s ABC special, Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift, traveling with their famous parents and big sister, Blue Ivy Carter, to Africa.

In one clip, she brings all of her children to Africa, saying, “Knowing where you come from, that’s what I want for my children.”

Some other events that Bey shared pics from included Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party, Thanksgiving dinner, and some sweet shots with Blue and JAY-Z out in NYC.

