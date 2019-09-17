Hey, cuties!

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s adorable 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, are rarely seen publicly, and certainly not as often as the couple’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 7.

But on Monday night’s Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift special on ABC about the process that went into making The Lion King soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift, the two cuties were featured several times.

In one clip, Bey brings all of her children to Africa, saying, “Knowing where you come from, that’s what I want for my children.”

She adds, “It feels like I’m making piece with a part of me that’s yearning for my ancestral connection.”

In the clip, Rumi and Sir play with Beyonce on the plane, and then ride in the car after the family lands in Africa. Later, Beyonce has Rumi in her lap and asks the little cutie, “What does the cat do? What does the cow do? What does the lion do?” and she responds with some sweet animal sounds!

She also shared footage of Blue Ivy laying down tracks in the studio, singing “Brown Skin Girl.”

Blue also shows off her dance moves in one clip as she jams out to her mom recording the song “MOOD 4EVA.”

For more from Beyonce, watch the clip below:

