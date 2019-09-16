Beyonce once again took fans inside her creative process with a new documentary special that revealed some heartwarming family moments.

The one-hour special Making the Gift -- which took viewers behind-the-scenes of the production of Beyonce's recent The Lion King: The Gift album -- served as something of a tribute to and travelogue through Africa.

As documented in the feature, Beyonce and husband JAY-Z took their adorable children -- 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi -- on a trip through different parts of the continent, for a journey that Beyonce said was "an emotional experience."

"It feels like I'm making peace with a part of me that's yearning for my ancestral connection," the singer said of her travels to Africa, and she was very excited to share the powerful experience with her own children.

This special gave fans never-before-seen glimpses at the iconic performer's personal life, and a heartwarming, rare look at her adorable twins. Fans couldn't handle how sweet the family moments truly were.

RUMI CARTER IS ADORABLE! This was a cute moment with her and Beyoncé! 😍🥰 #MakingTheGiftpic.twitter.com/4eMMcPCQhQ — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) September 17, 2019

My nephew saw the Rumi & Sir and said ”awwwww!” #MakingTheGiftpic.twitter.com/QquhjdRFU9 — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) September 17, 2019

One moment that truly blew fans away came when she had Blue Ivy show off her vocal skills by recording lyrics for the powerful and emotional song "Brown Skin Girl."

"Blue Ivy just outsang a bunch of these artists in the game on Brown Skin Girl," one Twitter user wrote, celebrated the sweet moment shared between the famous celeb and her precious daughter.

Blue Ivy just outsang a bunch of these artists in the game on Brown Skin Girl 🙌🏽 #MakingTheGift#ABeyCpic.twitter.com/WHszNVkMVW — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) September 17, 2019

"When I see parents singing" Brown Skin Girl "to their daughters, making them proud of themselves, just like I do with my daughter, that's what I make music for." - Beyoncé ❤😥#MakingTheGiftpic.twitter.com/zJkQsip6xU — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 17, 2019

Blue Ivy gravando sua parte em “Brown Skin Girl” 💖 #MakingTheGiftpic.twitter.com/zq7Kv47IXF — Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) September 17, 2019

Ultimately, Beyonce summed up her feelings on motherhood and a parents' connection to their children that was deeply poetic -- and super appropriate for the creation of an album for The Lion King, which is all about the indelible bond between parents and children.

"When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything you can imagine. The love is beyond Earth and beyond time and space, and it's a connection that will be constant."

For more on Beyonce and Blue Ivy's epic collaboration for The Lion King: The Gift, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

5 Times the Bey Hive Swarmed Hard for Beyonce | The Downlow(d)

Tina Knowles Posts Emotional Message for Daughter Beyonce's 38th Birthday

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Lawson Dishes on Blue Ivy's Collab on 'The Gift' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery