Beyoncé and JAY-Z are probably feeling like extra proud parents today!

The Lion King: The Gift album was released on Friday to coincide with the movie's theatrical release, and fans immediately started freaking out when they heard track No. 15. Titled "Brown Skin Girl," the song features Blue Ivy singing with her famous mama, along with SAINt JHN and WizKid.

"Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls," the eldest Carter kid sweetly sings at the beginning and end of the four-minute track. "The best thing in the world, never trade you for anybody else."

As if her singing wasn't epic enough, get this... Blue Ivy, who is just 7 years old, received her first-ever writing credit for the song, according to Genius!

MY BABY BLUE IVY GOT A WRITING CREDIT ON “BROWN SKIN GIRL”!!!!ONLY SEVEN YEARS OLD & ALREADY GOT A DISCOGRAPHY!!! 🗣CATCH UP, MUSTARDS👏🏾🤨!!!#TheGiftAlbumpic.twitter.com/iDmGcJdhZU — The Gift (@willyonce99) July 19, 2019

The Lion King: The Gift is a compilation album that was curated and produced by Beyoncé as a musical ode to the Jon Favreau-directed remake of the classic Disney tale. It closes with "Spirit," which is also featured on the official soundtrack for The Lion King.

Queen Bey released the beautiful music video for "Spirit" on Tuesday, along with an extended version on Friday, both which include a cameo from Blue Ivy.

"The concept of the video is to show how God is the painter, and natural beauty in nature needs no art direction," Beyoncé, who shares two other kids, 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, with JAY-Z, explained during ABC's The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight primetime special. "It's the beauty of color, the beauty of melanin, the beauty of tradition."

"This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it," she continued. "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa."

Watch the extended video for "Spirit" below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Blue Ivy Makes Cameo in Beyonce's 'Spirit' Music Video

Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Scores 6 Emmy Nominations

Beyonce Says She's Created a New Genre of Music With 'Lion King' Album

Related Gallery