Tina Knowles is celebrating her daughter's birthday!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 65-year-old mother to Beyonce paid tribute to her eldest daughter with a sweet snap of the pair.

"38 years ago today you came into my life and i know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!!" Tina wrote. "I had recently lost my mom and never thought that i could feel that particular kind of love again but .7 months later i was pregnant with you (39 years ago people)"

"The moment i saw you i knew that that was IT !!!! We’ve been the best of friends since then," she added. "You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship !!!"

Tina concluded by praising Beyonce's heart and parenting skills -- she and husband JAY-Z share 7-year-old Blue and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi -- and sending some birthday love her way.

"Your heart is as big as Texas !! You are one of the best moms ever ! And I love you soo much ❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️," Tina wrote. "Have the best birthday EVER!!!! Mom"

Beyonce kicked off her birthday celebrations over the weekend when she and JAY-Z jammed out to Lizzo at the Made in America festival. Beyonce's obvious love of Lizzo delighted the "Truth Hurts" singer, who took to Instagram to document the moment.

The "Halo" singer also shared pics of herself looking incredible in an earth-toned outfit. Wearing an olive green skirt and a tan button-down, which she paired with coordinating heels and a fanny pack, Beyonce looked delighted as she held a cake while a crowd sang "Happy Birthday" in her honor.

