Beyoncé continues to make history.

The singer's stunning Vogue portrait, taken by 24-year-old Tyler Mitchell, will be on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The famed photographer shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Tuesday, expressing his gratitude and excitement for the honor.

"A year ago today we broke the flood gates open. Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down. And now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection," Mitchell wrote alongside the now-famous photo. No word on when the photograph will go on display.

Last year, Mitchell became the first African-American photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue. He also got the opportunity to photograph Zendaya for her May 2019 Vogue cover.

During Beyonce's September 2019 Vogue issue, the mother of three opened up about her personal life in an article she wrote titled, "Beyoncé in Her Own Words: Her Life, Her Body, Her Heritage."

In this piece, she talks about her body image issues after weighing 218 pounds while pregnant with twins, Sir and Rumi, as well as having an emergency C-section. She also recalled the complications she had with the birth of her and JAY-Z's twins in June 2017.

Additionally, the superstar also got candid about the legacy she wants to leave behind, her ancestry and her journey to feeling "so much more beautiful, so much sexier, so much more interesting," and "so much more powerful" than she ever has before.

