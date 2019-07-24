Beyoncé Reveals What Her Weight Was Before 22-Day Diet for Coachella

Beyoncé is giving fans an inside look at her pre-Coachella diet!

In a new video posted to her YouTube account on Wednesday, titled "22 Days Nutrition," the singer reveals she weighed 175 pounds before committing to a 44-day diet consisting of organic, Non-GMO, plant-based food.

The video features behind-the-scenes footage of the 37-year-old singer in rehearsals and in the kitchen, preparing for her now-historic headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last April. At the time, she had just given birth to her and JAY-Z's twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.

The new video promotes the 22 Days Nutrition program, which was created by exercise physiologist Marco Borges, Beyoncé's longtime friend and trainer. Together, they launched a meal planner that gives fans access to tools and recipes "that empower everyone to become their healthiest self through proper nutrition."

Watch Bey's video below, and learn more about the program here.

Beyoncé is no stranger to promoting veganism. She and Borges first launched 22 Days Nutrition to her fans back in 2015, after she and JAY-Z took the challenge in the winter of 2013. "I am so grateful that I took the challenge and credit Marco with leading by example," she said at the time. "All you have to do is try. If I can do it, anyone can. I am excited to partner with him."



Earlier this year, the mother of three also revealed via Instagram that she and her husband were giving away free tickets to their shows for the next 30 years for one lucky fan who was willing to commit to a plant-based lifestyle.

Following the release of Bey's latest pro-vegan video, fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many joking about "starving" themselves, "being super cranky the next few weeks" and "eating cardboard" for 22 days:

I just watched @beyonce's 22 Days Nutrition video while eating a hot dog and fries in front of my computer. So that's where my life's at right now lol. (btw it was delicious)https://t.co/qc3Y1yoAQT — Jenny Rodrigues (@jennynotjen) July 24, 2019

Me realising to myself that I’m only doing the 22day nutrition because Beyoncé did it I- pic.twitter.com/nfIg6P1G4j — 𝐿𝑜𝓉𝓉𝑒 (@diorsclassic) July 24, 2019

Beyonce just advertised her trainer's plant-based nutrition program on her YouTube. I-- pic.twitter.com/zDAcoLDP6y — ❤ 2/20/2020 ❤ (@postwarinktrap) July 24, 2019

Others, however, felt inspired:

Literally started working out on Tuesday and met with my nutritionist today, then beyonce releases her 22 days nutrition video today! Our mindssssssss. 😂😭 — əˈTHirēəl (@simplykddd) July 24, 2019

watching Beyoncé’s 22 Days Nutrition made me feel like I need to go out and eat some tomatoes — Rachel Su'a (@raselasua) July 24, 2019

Beyoncé has inspired me to join in on her 22 day nutrition challenge. I’ma really self motivate myself. — B e B e (@bebexo__) July 24, 2019

I want to try Beyoncé's 22 Days Nutrition and exercices.. I don't know if I'm mentally ready to do this I just want to challenge myself.https://t.co/HyzZrs6VCY — TWENTY98 (@mygyaaali) July 24, 2019

One fan, a writer for Coveteur.com, has already tried Bey's 22-day program, forgoing "bacon, dairy and basically all of life's other greatest pleasures for three entire weeks." While the nutrition site offers various options for home delivery, she notes in her article that she dished out just over $600 to receive three meals a day for the duration "because that's what Beyoncé does."

"[The meals] are delivered to you once a week for three weeks in huge insulated coolers with frozen gel packs. The food is fully cooked and prepared; all you have to do is heat it up in the oven or microwave," she writes. "It was a roller coaster of emotions, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t ecstatic when I finished my last vegan meal. But as each day went by, it got a little bit easier."

Read her full diet diary, full of great commentary like "BRB, sprinting to Shake Shack," here.

