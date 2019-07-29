Beyonce Embodies Old Hollywood Glamour at 'Great Gatsby'-Themed Party

Queen Bey always dresses the part!

Over the weekend, Beyonce and her husband, JAY-Z, attended a Great Gatsby-themed party where they both embodied the style from the F. Scott Fitzgerald book-turned-movies.

The "Spirit" singer shared photos from the event, which showcased her eye-catching beaded, one-shoulder gown from the Walter collection that included a sexy slit up the thigh. She paired the style with feathery Jimmy Choo shoes and dazzling jewelry. Beyonce completed the look by keeping her hair down in tight curls and opting for bronze makeup and a nude lip.

As for her date, JAY-Z, 49, looked incredibly dapper in a white tuxedo jacket and black slacks that he paired with a cane.

The party was reportedly a 21st birthday celebration for the couple's niece, Teanna.

It's been a busy few months for Beyonce, who not only stars in the new Lion King movie but also recorded an entire album for the film.

Here's more on 37-year-old mother of three's latest project.

