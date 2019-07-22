It turns out that dazzling photo of the entire Lion King cast was the result of some Photoshop magic.



John Oliver paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he let the proverbial lion cub out of the bag -- that Beyonce had been added to the group photo after everyone else posed together. However, the Last Week Tonight host made it clear that this in no way diminished the significance of appearing alongside the hit-making songstress for the publicity still.



"Yeah, she wasn’t there," he told Stephen Colbert, later adding, "I can’t remember, I think almost everyone else was there. I remember Chiwetel [Ejiofor], we were setting up the shot and Chiwetel was sitting up in the front and he said, ‘You need to be careful where your foot is.’ And I looked down, and there was just this piece of tape on the floor with Beyonce’s name written on it. I literally, it was like an electrical reaction, I went 'Oh f**k!’' [jumps out of his chair] Just the future presence of Beyonce was so intimidating."



"If you look at my face in there, I look really intimidated," he added. "And that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I am about to be put into a photo with Beyonce, and that was nerve-racking enough."

Oliver, a native Brit, also boldly stated that he considers Beyonce the "real queen" over Queen Elizabeth II.



"If you have a choice between Beyonce and Queen Elizabeth II, is anyone, including Queen Elizabeth II, taking the second one?" he asked the audience.



ET caught up with cast members at the L.A. screening of The Lion King on July 9, where the love and admiration for Beyonce was just as palpable.

"What an honor to finally collaborate with a singer at her level," Billy Eichner, who voices the meerkat Timon, said when asked about being on the same soundtrack as the GRAMMY winner. "That is so ridiculous I don’t even know what to say about it. It's thrilling, yeah, I love Beyonce, super talent as we all know."



Donald Glover, who plays Simba in the film, admitted that his older son, Legend, was very excited to see the movie – solely because of Beyonce.



"He's, like, a big animal person," Glover told ET. "I wasn't going to tell him that I was in it. I was just going to let him see it and see what happened. And I was like, 'Hey, do you want to see The Lion King?' And he said, 'Yeah, Beyonce is in it, right?' And I was like, 'Yeah, Daddy's in it too, though. Daddy's in it.'"



Check out more on The Lion King below.

GET MORE FILM UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Lion King' Exceeds All Expectations With Massive Opening Weekend

Billy Eichner Says Beyonce Was 'Nervous' to Meet Meghan Markle

5 ‘Lion King’ Secrets You Didn’t Know About the 1994 Animated Classic

Related Gallery