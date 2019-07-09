Even in his household, Donald Glover can't compete with Beyonce.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the 35-year-old actor at The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he revealed that his older son, Legend, was very excited to see the movie -- but only because of his mega co-star.

"This is my son's favorite movie. He's like a big animal person," Glover, who rocked a stylish red-and-white Gucci suit, told ET. "I wasn't going to tell him that I was in it. I was just going to let him see it and see what happened. And I was like, 'Hey, do you want to see The Lion King?' And he said, 'Yeah, Beyonce's is in it, right?' And I was like, 'Yeah, daddy's in it too, though. Daddy's in it.'"

"Her demo is wide-reaching," he added with a laugh, adding, "He's super excited about it."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actor voices older Simba in the reimagined version, and still can’t believe that he's a part of this major film.

"It's a big deal for me. It's a special moment for me," he expressed. "For me, I've been in the business for a while, but to be able to work with Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Jon Favreau, like, iconic people in this business, it's an amazing feeling. It's a lot of good people."

"Jon did a really good job. I still can't believe he kind of asked me," Glover admitted. "I thought he was going to [ask me] can I sign something for his son, who I heard was a fan, and then he was like, 'Do you want to be Simba?' And I was like, 'Me? You really want me to do that?' I'm just glad he asked."

The Lion King arrives in theaters on July 19. Hear Glover and Beyonce duet on "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Williams on What Beyonce's 'Lion King' Role Means for Her Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi (Exclusive)

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Shut Down 'Lion King' Premiere in Fierce Matching Outfits

Disney Releases Brand New 'Lion King' Cast Photo Featuring Beyonce and Donald Glover

Related Gallery