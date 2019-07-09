The queen has arrived!

Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy, shut down the red carpet at the Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday. The stunning singer, who voices the character of Nala in the Disney live-action version, wowed in a bespoke crystal chandelier embroidered tuxedo Alexander McQueen dress with a dégradé crystal embroidered skirt. She also rocked crystal jewelry, crystal-embroidered pin heel sandals and carried a bedazzled chandelier embroidered box clutch with a jeweled handle.

Her beauty look was equally as fierce, rocking a smokey eye and a sleek ponytail. Bey's 7-year-old mini-me matched her mom in a black dress with silver crystal embellishment.

During the red carpet, ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Bey's former Destiny's Child member, Michelle Williams, who praised her good friend for being a part of this iconic story.

When asked how Beyonce feels about being part of the new version, Williams replied, "Just excitement and how now is the time [for] different voices, different experiences and what she is going to bring to it. And because of her two little girls, of what she's passing on for her family is really awesome."

Beyonce is also set to drop her new single, "Spirit," which is featured on The Lion King's soundtrack.

The film's official Twitter teased the single with a stunning portrait of Beyonce and her character, Nala.

“The Lion King: The Gift,” an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by @Beyonce Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19. “Spirit,” the single from the album & soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available tonight. https://t.co/IbMpQvJ97Upic.twitter.com/AA7Fxl7hb7 — The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 9, 2019

The Lion King arrives in theaters on July 19.

