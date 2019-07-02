Beyonce, Donald Glover and The Lion King cast members are meeting their ferocious on-screen alter egos in a new series of dazzling portraits.



In one of the new images, Queen Bey sports a long ponytail and perfect makeup while offering a cool gaze to Nala, the CGI-rendered female lion she portrays in the film.



Glover’s image is equally powerful. In it, the leading man sports a beard while giving Simba, the film’s hero, a determined look. Also included is Chiwetel Ejiofor eyeing Scar, the villainous feline in the film, and young Simba and Nala with child stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph, who voice the cubs.

Similar portraits were also created for a number of supporting actors like Billy Eichner (the meerkat, Timon), Seth Rogen (the warthog, Pumbaa), John Oliver (the red-billed hornbill, Zazu), as well as Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba and Eric Andre, who play the film's spotted hyenas.

Name a more iconic sextet. I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/gx7ww2zrxM — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 2, 2019

Disney also released a featurette for the making of the film on Tuesday, which offers fans a glimpse of Beyonce hard at work recording her character's lines in the studio.



However, arguably the best part of the video is seeing Eichner and Rogen perform the classic track “Hakuna Matata” together.



"The reason that Lion King has endured because the inspiration that we’re getting from it is universal," Key explains as breathtaking shots from the film play. "I really admire the vast array of talent that’s been assembled for this film. It’s a privilege to be counted among these actors."

Also, if you haven't given Beyonce and Glover's rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" a listen, a snippet of the classic track is available in the video up above.



The Lion King roars its way into theaters on July 19.

