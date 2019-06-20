Beyonce and Donald Glover are giving new life to a classic.

On Thursday, a new Lion King teaser dropped, featuring Beyonce and Glover -- who voice Nala and Simba, respectively, in the highly anticipated remake of the 1994 film -- singing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight." The original version for the Disney film was composed and sung by Elton John.

During the 30-second spot, as Beyonce and Glover harmonize to perfection, Simba's father, Mufasa (James Earl Jones), says in a dramatic voiceover, "Look at the stars. The big kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I."

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.

Beyonce recently shared a first look at her voicing Nala with a new trailer she posted on her YouTube page. The film's star-studded cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon and Seth Rogen as Pumba.

ET spoke with Rogen last July, and he talked about working with Beyonce and Glover. Watch the video below for more:

