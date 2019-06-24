'The Lion King' Soundtrack Revealed -- Here's What Beyonce Sings!

The playlist for the remake of The Lion King has been released, offering some insight into which tracks the film’s stars will be tackling.



Beyonce, who voices Nala in the film, appears to only sing on one track -- “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” alongside Donald Glover, who portrays Simba. However, there’s a good chance that she'll appear on the soundtrack again. On the shared tracklist, one song remains "TBA" at this point, and in a new interview, director Jon Favreau revealed that Beyonce had indeed written and performed a brand-new song for the production.

“We have all the original songs, but there's a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who's part of it with Hans Zimmer,” he told Fandango. “They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there's already a very established musical personality to the piece. So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production.”

Fans wanting to catch Glover and Beyonce’s rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" can check out an excerpt of it from a TV promo, which was released last week.

Other beloved songs like “Hakuna Matata” will be performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who play Timon, the meerkat, and Pumbaa, the warthog, respectively. Also, Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays the nefarious Scar, will fittingly be singing “Be Prepared.” As Favreau mentioned in his interview, veteran Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer created the film’s score and Pharrell Williams is lending his producing talents to the soundtrack.



And Elton John, the composer and performer on much of the animated 1994 original, will once again be lending his voice to the soundtrack. He and lyricist Tim Rice have written a new track titled “Never Too Late” for the production.



See the full tracklist below:



1. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize; African vocals performed by Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer; produced by Hans Zimmer; vocals produced by Stephen Lipson



2. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer



3. “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer



4. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson



5. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer



6. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming



7. “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer



8. “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer



9. “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson



10. “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer



11. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss and Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams



12. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” - Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson



13. “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer



14. TBA



15. “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer



16. “Remember” – Hans Zimmer



17. “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Greg Kurstin; additional production by Elton John and Matt Still



18. “He Lives in You” - Performed by Lebo M; written by Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Lebohang Morake; produced by Lebo M and Mark Mancina



19. “Mbube” - Performed by Lebo M; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams



In July of last year, ET spoke with Rogen about working with Glover and Beyonce on the film. Check out the full interview below.

The Lion King roars its way into theaters on July 19.

