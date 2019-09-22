Blue Ivy Carter had a birthday to remember!

Following her eldest child's birthday back in January, Beyonce recently shared photos from the elaborate soiree on her website.

For Blue's golden birthday -- she turned 7 on January 7th -- the tot opted for a rose gold-themed bash. In the pics from the pretty party, Blue looked stunning in a pink jumpsuit, dangling diamond earrings and pink, purple, and blue tinted hair and makeup.

The party seemed to be a hit, with pink decorations -- including robes for all the attendees and teepees throughout the space -- galore. Blue also took her turn in the DJ booth with dad JAY-Z, played an intense game of tug of war and took a walk on a confetti-covered runway, for which she changed into a gold sequin dress and cool sunglasses.

While the party was certainly all about Blue, her two siblings -- 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir -- also made an appearance at the fete. In one pic, a smiling Beyonce held up Sir as they posed in front of lighted vanities, while another shot featured Rumi smiling while standing with her mom.

The new pics came shortly after Beyonce shared an adorable photo from Halloween with her twins. In the sweet shot, the proud mom, dressed as Lisa Bonet, holds Rumi and Sir, who both sported colorful outfits. The Halloween look recreated a shot of Lisa, her ex Lenny Kravitz, and their then-baby daughter, Zoe Kravitz.

Following the post, Zoe took to Instagram to gush over Beyonce's tribute.

"I can't ....is @beyonce also my mom now or ?..... 😍," she quipped. "Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yassss"

Watch the video below for more on Beyonce.

