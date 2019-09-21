Zoe Kravitz is questioning everything!

On Friday, Beyonce posted a handful of photos on her website, including pics from Halloween when she dressed up as Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet. The "Halo" singer paid tribute to the '90s style icon by recreating a couple of her looks, including one where her twins, Rumi and Sir, wear colorful onesies that looked similar to one Kravitz wore when she was a baby.

After seeing the photos, Kravitz couldn't help but jokingly ask Beyonce one important question. "I can't ....is @beyonce also my mom now or ?..... 😍," the 30-year-old actress captioned a side-by-side pic of Beyonce's snap and one of her as a baby with her mom and dad, Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz also shared another post with two side-by-side pics of Beyonce wearing the same outfit as Bonet. "Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yassss," she wrote.

This isn't the first time that Beyonce has dressed up as other famous faces. On past Halloweens she's paid tribute to Toni Braxton, Lil Kim and Janet Jackson.

