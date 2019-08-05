Zoë Kravitz Shares Iconic Throwback Pic With Britney Spears

Zoë Kravitz shares plenty of "important" throwback pics to Instagram, but her latest snap is probably her best one yet!

On Monday, the Big Little Lies star posted an epic photo of herself posing alongside Britney Spears. While Kravitz, now 30, looked oh-so-cool in a light-colored top and her hair pulled back into a cute updo, Spears rocked her signature outfit from the Oops!... I Did It Again album cover.

"This is important," Kravitz captioned the photo, which was taken in front of the same backdrop that was featured on the 2000 album cover.

Spears has yet to respond to the post, but plenty of other celebrities couldn't help themselves from chiming in on the amazing find, including Kravitz's famous father, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, who simply wrote, "Extremely!"

Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley agreed that the pic was "so important," while DJ Ruckus said she's "been bossing since 3 years old."

See some of Kravitz's other very important pics, which feature stars like Reese Witherspoon, Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and more, below:

It's been an exciting summer for Kravitz, who tied the knot to her longtime love, Karl Glusman, in Paris, France, in June. Multiple outlets reported at the time that the ceremony was attended by their family and friends, including celeb pals like Denzel Washington and Chris Pine.

