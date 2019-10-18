Lady Gaga Says She Had Her 'Whole Body' X-Rayed After Stage Fall

Lady Gaga is feeling A-OK after falling off stage on Thursday night!

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a shot of her hand under an X-ray machine, telling fans that she had been thoroughly examined by doctors after she and a fan took a scary tumble off the stage during the latest performance of her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, at the Park Theater at Park MGM. According to fans at the show, Gaga was able to get back on stage and continue her set, but it seems she went the "better safe than sorry" route after the performance was over.

"When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌," Gaga captioned the pic, in which she is flashing the "OK" sign.

Earlier in the day, the singer shared a shot of her recovery process, posting a pic in an ice bath.

"Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20. #rocknroll #enigma #gaga #gagavegas #vegas," she captioned the shivery shot.

The fall at Gaga's Thursday show occurred after the "Poker Face" singer invited a fan on to the stage and he excitedly picked her up. Fan video at the concert shows Gaga wrapping her legs around the fan's waist before he stumbled off of the platform and fell hard onto the ground in the audience.

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped.



Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

Videos appear to show that, after Gaga hit the floor, the fan crashed on top of her as the shocked audience gasped and screamed. However, according to fans, the singer finished her set normally.

ET has reached out to Gaga's reps and Park MGM for further comment. See more in the video below.

Lady Gaga Takes a Tumble After Fan Picks Her Up and Drops Her | The Download Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga Soaks in an Ice Bath After Fall Off Stage During Las Vegas Show

Lady Gaga Says Her Upcoming Album Will Be Named 'Adele' and Fans Are Very Confused

Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Makeup Review! | ET Style Feed

Related Gallery