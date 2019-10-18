Lady Gaga is recuperating after her most recent concert.

Following her latest Enigma performance, her Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at Park MGM, the 33-year-old singer took to Instagram to share how she recovers after taking the stage.

In the pics, Gaga is seen grimacing in an ice bath, relaxing nude in a bath, and lying on a couch in an ice-packed compression suit.

"Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20 #rocknroll #enigma #gaga #gagavegas #vegas," she captioned the pics.

Gaga was likely in need of her recovery routine more than usual this time around, as she took a fall during her Thursday night performance.

The fall occurred after the "Poker Face" singer invited a fan on to the stage and he excitedly picked her up. Fan video at the concert shows Gaga wrapping her legs around the fan's waist before he stumbled off of the platform and fell hard onto the ground in the audience.

Videos appear to show that, after Gaga hit the floor, the fan crashed on top of her as the shocked audience gasped and screamed.

According to fans at the show, though, Gaga was able to continue her set normally.

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped.



Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

ET has reached out to Gaga's reps and Park MGM for comment.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Launch: Details From Inside Embed Code Restart

Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage After Fan Picks Her Up and Drops Her During Las Vegas Residency Show

Lady Gaga Says Her Upcoming Album Will Be Named 'Adele' and Fans Are Very Confused

Inside Lady Gaga's Official Launch Party for Haus Laboratories

Related Gallery