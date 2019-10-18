Lady Gaga Soaks in an Ice Bath After Fall Off Stage During Las Vegas Show
Lady Gaga is recuperating after her most recent concert.
Following her latest Enigma performance, her Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at Park MGM, the 33-year-old singer took to Instagram to share how she recovers after taking the stage.
In the pics, Gaga is seen grimacing in an ice bath, relaxing nude in a bath, and lying on a couch in an ice-packed compression suit.
"Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20 #rocknroll #enigma #gaga #gagavegas #vegas," she captioned the pics.
Gaga was likely in need of her recovery routine more than usual this time around, as she took a fall during her Thursday night performance.
The fall occurred after the "Poker Face" singer invited a fan on to the stage and he excitedly picked her up. Fan video at the concert shows Gaga wrapping her legs around the fan's waist before he stumbled off of the platform and fell hard onto the ground in the audience.
Videos appear to show that, after Gaga hit the floor, the fan crashed on top of her as the shocked audience gasped and screamed.
According to fans at the show, though, Gaga was able to continue her set normally.
ET has reached out to Gaga's reps and Park MGM for comment.
